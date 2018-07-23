Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Mental Health Summit Coming To Beckley Va Medical Center
By Daniella HankeyJul 23, 2018, 04:54 am
0
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia says it is planning a mental health summit to highlight advances in improving veterans’ care.
The Beckley VA Medical Center says the summit is set for Aug. 9. The event will take place at the National Mine Health & Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VA officials say the goal is to enhance the mental health and well-being of veterans and their families through better collaboration between the VA and the community.
The summit will cover such topics as access to care, suicide prevention and the changing use of opioids in pain management.
The event is open to medical professionals, veterans and their families at no cost.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-