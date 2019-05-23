Memorial Day Travel to See Work Suspended on WV Interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that travel through West Virginia will be easier over the Memorial Day weekend as road work in many parts of the state have been suspended.

“All work will be suspended and, where possible, barrels removed and lanes open for Memorial Day travel,” stated Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston. “Of course, we have some projects that won’t allow us to remove the work zones, but work will be stopped.”

The rehabilitation and resurfacing project along I-77 from Bluefield to Princeton will be halted and all lanes will be open. The I-64 rehabilitation work around Teays Valley is being done at night but will be suspended for the holiday traffic. The widening along the WV Turnpike from US 19 to the I-64/77 split will also be suspended, although the narrow lanes will remain in place. The I-81 widening project in the eastern panhandle will be halted and work on I-79 will stop for holiday travel. Crews will be working on the bridge projects around the Westmoreland interchange in Charleston on Friday and Saturday but will stop work Sunday and Monday.

All work will resume on interstate work, Tuesday, May 28.

The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to remind motorists to Just.Slow.Down when traveling in work zones.

Please go to www.wv511.org for traveler information.