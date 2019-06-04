Mega Millions Winner Claims Prize,Chooses to Remain Anonymous

SUTTON, WV (WOAY) – After Tuesday, May 28, Mega Millions drawing lottery officials said someone purchased a ticket valued at $2,000,000 in West Virginia.

The winning ticket matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number. The winner paid an extra dollar for the Megaplier option which doubled the prize from $1 million to $2 million.

The Pilot Flying J Travel Center in Sutton where the ticket was purchased will receive a 1% selling bonus. As far as the lucky person who won the prize we’ll never know who he or she is!

West Virginia law states lottery winner’s of prizes of $1 million or more can request to be anonymous. This is the first West Virginia Lottery winner to select that option, Lottery Director John Myers said.

Although America’s newest millionaire is choosing to remain anonymous, they did authorize lottery officials to release that their home is not located in the state of West Virginia.

There were no jackpot winners in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, and the jackpot has now grown to an estimated $475 million for Tuesday’s drawing. Better grab those tickets!