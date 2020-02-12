Mega millions ticket worth $1 Million sold in Point Pleasant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)– A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Camp Conley Mart in Point Pleasant for the Tuesday, February 11 drawing.

The winner or winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for more information on how to claim.

The lucky ticket matched five numbers and missed only the gold Mega Ball number. The winning numbers were 4-6-32-52-64 and the Mega Ball number was 6. The Megaplier was 2X.

There was one jackpot winning ticket for Tuesday’s drawing that featured a jackpot estimated at $202 million. That ticket was sold in New Jersey. The ticket sold in Point Pleasant was the only match 5 win in the nation for this draw.

The next Mega Million drawing is on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, and the jackpot resets to its starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).

Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets cost just $2, $3 with the Megaplier option that increases the size of non-jackpot prizes. Tickets can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer.