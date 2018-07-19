National NewsNewsWatch
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $422M before Friday’s drawing
By Daniella HankeyJul 19, 2018, 08:06 am
(ABC NEWS)- The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $422 million for Friday night’s drawing after there were no winners Tuesday night for the top prize.
This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and now the sixth largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said in a news release.
Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night’s drawing.
Three $1 million tickets were sold Tuesday night in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma, according to lottery officials.
Two other historic Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded this year. A 20-year-old Floridian won $451 million in January and a food production manager from New Jersey won a whopping $533 million in April.
Friday night’s drawing will take place at 11 pm ET.
