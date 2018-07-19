Mega Millions jackpot surges to $422M before Friday’s drawing

(ABC NEWS)- The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $422 million for Friday night’s drawing after there were no winners Tuesday night for the top prize.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and now the sixth largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said in a news release.

Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night’s drawing.

Three $1 million tickets were sold Tuesday night in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma, according to lottery officials.

Two other historic Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded this year. A 20-year-old Floridian won $451 million in January and a food production manager from New Jersey won a whopping $533 million in April.

Friday night’s drawing will take place at 11 pm ET.