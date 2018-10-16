Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to New Record $667 Million

BALTIMORE – The Mega Millions jackpot has been climbing since late July, and today it has reached a new all-time high.

The estimated annuity value of the jackpot in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing was raised today to $667 million, making it the largest in the game’s history and third largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history. The estimated cash value is $380 million. The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland in March 2012. “It’s always a thrill to have both jackpots rolling, but there’s an extra spark now with Mega Millions reaching a new record,” said Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director. “Everyone is talking about the jackpot and running out to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing.”

If there is no jackpot winner in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, the estimated annuity value for the Friday, Oct. 19 drawing will roll to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’ drawing has rolled to an estimated annuity of $345 million. The estimated cash value is $199 million. All estimated jackpot amounts are before taxes. The Mega Millions jackpot has been increasing since a group of 11 co-workers in Santa Clara County, Calif., shared a $543 million prize – the fourth-largest in the game’s history – in the July 24 drawing. The current Powerball jackpot has been on the rise since a Staten Island, N.Y., man won a $245.6 million jackpot in the Aug. 11 drawing.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion, which was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee in January 2016. Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.