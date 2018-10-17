Search
Mega Million Drawing Third Largest Grand Prize

Terell BaileyBy Oct 17, 2018, 00:08 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Did you buy a lottery ticket?

Tuesday nights Mega Millions jackpot is the third-largest grand prize in U.S. History. The jackpot increased to $667 million.

The odds of winning were one in 302.5 million. If you were lucky enough to get all six numbers correct the cash option is $380 million. Newswatch spoke with one resident who had this to say if he won the prize!

“I am going to set up a fund for all my grandkids, pay a bunch of bills, and I will bet set…happy as a butterfly,” Ronald Sumpter said.

The lucky numbers for the drawing are:

03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

 

