FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Meetings Scheduled For Proposed Toll Changes
By Daniella HankeyApr 13, 2018, 10:02 am
12
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The West Virginia Parkways Authority announced all the times and locations for the four public meeting on the proposed toll changes.
The first meeting will be held on May 10, 2018 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Riverside High School in Kanawha County.
A following meeting will be on May 11, 2018 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Courthouse located in Downtown Fayetteville.
The third meeting will take place May 14, 2018 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.
The final meeting will take place May 15, 2018 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse located in Princeton.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-