Meetings Scheduled For Proposed Toll Changes

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The West Virginia Parkways Authority announced all the times and locations for the four public meeting on the proposed toll changes.

The first meeting will be held on May 10, 2018 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Riverside High School in Kanawha County.

A following meeting will be on May 11, 2018 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Courthouse located in Downtown Fayetteville.

The third meeting will take place May 14, 2018 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center.

The final meeting will take place May 15, 2018 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse located in Princeton.

