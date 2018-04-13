Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Meetings for Proposed Toll Changes Announced

By Apr 13, 2018, 12:40 pm

The West Virgnia Parkways Authority has officially settled on times and locations for four of the public meetings to discuss the proposed toll changes.

The Register Herald reports that the first meeting will be on May 10th from 4 to 7:30pm at Riverside High School.

The second meeting will be on May 11th from 4 to 7:30pm and that’s taking place at the Fayette County Courthouse in Fayetteville.

The third will be on May 14th from “4 to 7:30pm” at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The final meeting will be held on May 15th from 5 to 8:30pm at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.

