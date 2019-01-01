Meet The First New Year Baby In Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – While many of us were ringing in the New Year 2019 with fireworks, one lucky mom and dad celebrated the New Year with the birth of their child.

Meet Melody Bulah Dilling, born at 2:02 am at Bluefield Regional Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces, and 21 inches long.

Dilling’s parents, Edward and Deborah Dilling told WOAY, this is their third child. The baby and family are healthy and ready to kick off the New Year with a beautiful bundle of joy!

So far, Dilling is the only child that has been born in Southern West Virginia. We are waiting to see if any more will be born today.