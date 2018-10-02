“Meet The Candidates” Is Coming To Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Elections are coming up quickly and one city wants you to meet your prospective candidates.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” breakfast.

The event will be used as way for citizens to evaluate each candidate.

Following the meet and greet a free breakfast will be provided.

“Meet the Candidates” will begin a 7 a.m at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

To reserve your seat you can call 304-252-7328 or email chamber@brccc.com