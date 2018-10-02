Local NewsNewsWatchPolitics
“Meet The Candidates” Is Coming To Raleigh County
By Daniella HankeyOct 02, 2018, 11:34 am
12
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Elections are coming up quickly and one city wants you to meet your prospective candidates.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” breakfast.
The event will be used as way for citizens to evaluate each candidate.
Following the meet and greet a free breakfast will be provided.
“Meet the Candidates” will begin a 7 a.m at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
To reserve your seat you can call 304-252-7328 or email chamber@brccc.com
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-