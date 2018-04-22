Meet The Candidates Being Held In Beckley

RALEIGH COUNTY.,WV (WOAY) – The WV primaries are coming up quickly and one city wants you to meet your prospective candidates.

On April 24, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” breakfast.

The event will be used as way for citizens to evaluate each candidate. Following the meet and greet a free breakfast will be provided.

“Meet the Candidates” will begin a 7 a.m in conference rooms A & B. For those interested you are asked to contact the Chamber of Commerce at (304)-252-7328

