Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Meet The Candidates Being Held In Beckley
Local NewsNewsWatch

Meet The Candidates Being Held In Beckley

Terell BaileyBy Apr 22, 2018, 21:24 pm

18
0

RALEIGH COUNTY.,WV (WOAY) – The WV primaries are coming up quickly and one city wants you to meet your prospective candidates.

On April 24, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” breakfast.

The event will be used as way for citizens to evaluate each candidate.  Following the meet and greet a free breakfast will be provided.

“Meet the Candidates” will begin a 7 a.m in conference rooms A & B. For those interested you are asked to contact the Chamber of Commerce at (304)-252-7328

Comments

comments

Previous PostTamarack To Host Mother's Day Brunch
Terell Bailey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives