Oak Hill, WV (WOAY)- Get fit and Get to an Oak Hill Park. The City of Oak Hill and the Active Southern West Virginia group will be organizing a group mile walk. This week they meet at Russel E. Mathews Park and they will be meeting at all the 6 Oak Hill parks.City Manager Bill Hannabass says its important for the community to be active and healthy. This is a way to combine sports and Nature.

Related