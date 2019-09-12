Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Medicare restarts payments to psychiatric hospital
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Medicare restarts payments to psychiatric hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 12, 2019, 11:01 am

20
0

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia psychiatric hospital can again admit Medicare patients.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Wednesday that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has readmitted the William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital. The hospital lost its federal certification to admit Medicare patients nearly two years ago.

Agency Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a statement that the recertification demonstrates that patients are getting quality care.

Medicare halted payments to the hospital in September 2017, citing inadequate and insufficient documentation relating to patient treatment plans and a lack of interventional follow-up.

Sharpe Hospital is one of two state-run psychiatric hospitals in West Virginia. The 150-bed acute-care facility opened in 1994.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Previous PostTrump administration to revoke water protection rule
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X