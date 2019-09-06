Medicare For All Campaign Holds Assembly In Beckley

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- A community assembly was held at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley Thursday night.

Members of different activist groups and the community came together Thursday night to discuss the importance of the Medicare for All Act. Medicare for All is a healthcare system that covers all care for all people around the country.

“Medicare for All is an issue that’s bigger than politics. It’s an issue that’s about human dignity, taking our best instincts for how we’re going to treat each other and the kind of country we’re going to be and putting that into practice,” said Event Organizer Sam Yurick.

The Medicare for All Act is demanding Representative Carol Miller to stand up against the healthcare industry. Recent polls have shown that 70% of respondents are in favor of the Act.