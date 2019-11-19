Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Medical cannabis permit applications to open December 19
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Medical cannabis permit applications to open December 19

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 19, 2019, 13:05 pm

1
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health today announced its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting permit applications for medical cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries, and laboratories on December 19, 2019.  The announcement of upcoming application availability is the first step in the process of permitting industry applicants.

A link to the web-based application will be available at www.medcanwv.org beginning at 3:00 p.m. EST, on December 19, 2019.  No paper option will be available.

The application period will be open for 60 days, ending on February 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. EST.  After February 18, 2020, no additional applications will be accepted.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X