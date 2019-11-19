Medical cannabis permit applications to open December 19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health today announced its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting permit applications for medical cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries, and laboratories on December 19, 2019. The announcement of upcoming application availability is the first step in the process of permitting industry applicants.

A link to the web-based application will be available at www.medcanwv.org beginning at 3:00 p.m. EST, on December 19, 2019. No paper option will be available.

The application period will be open for 60 days, ending on February 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. EST. After February 18, 2020, no additional applications will be accepted.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”