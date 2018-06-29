BREAKING NEWS
Medicaid recipients to get more substance abuse services

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 29, 2018, 14:51 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Medicaid recipients will soon receive the second phase of new services under a federal waiver as part of efforts by Gov. Jim Justice’s administration to provide substance abuse treatment.

The statement by the state Department of Health and Human Resources says the expanded coverage starts Sunday. It says the state will add Medicaid coverage for residential treatment programs for adult substance abuse sufferers, including those with mental health disorders. It also will include peer recovery support services to extend treatment into a community and home environment, and coverage to stabilize intoxicated people through withdrawal management services.

The first phase of services that started in January included screening and treatment needs for Medicaid recipients, methadone treatment and administration. It also included statewide distribution of the overdose antidote naloxone.

