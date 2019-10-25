MEC Announces 2019-20 Basketball Polls

WOAY – With two weeks to go until the Division II college basketball season, the Mountain East Conference announced its preseason polls on Friday.

Concord women’s basketball is picked to finish third in the league, receiving 95 points from the conference’s head coaches. The Lady Lions went 23-7 last year – the most wins in program history – advancing to the MEC Tournament semifinals. They return a First Team All-MEC selection in senior Madison May (a PikeView graduate), along with Second Team selection Riley Fitzwater. Glenville State is the preseason pick to win the MEC.

The Mountain Lion men are projected to finish sixth, receiving 73 votes. Concord does have the task of replacing two of their top scorers from 2018-19, Tommy Bolte (graduated) and Jair Rodgers (transferred to Florida Southern). The team also advanced to the MEC Tournament semifinals last March, reaching 20 wins for the first time under Todd May.

Both Concord basketball teams open the season on the road November 8. The Lady Lions will play Seton Hill in Fairmont, while the men face Pitt-Johnstown in Indiana, Pennsylvania.