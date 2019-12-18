Meadow Bridge school advocates rejoice after new school gets funding

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, the School Building Authority voted to grant Fayette County Schools $20 million dollars to build Meadow Bridge Regional PK-12 School.

For Randall Patterson, a retired principal and longtime Meadow Bridge advocate, it was a hard fought victory.

“The fight’s not over ‘til the fat lady sings, and today she sang for Meadow Bridge,” Patterson said. “That was our goal and to tell you truthfully, myself and Carolyn Arritt and Shirley McGraw, we didn’t give up the fight. We’ve been down. We lost a lot of battles but we kept at it and said we can win the war.”

And it’s been a war for the local educators, principals students and community members fighting against the loom of consolidation and closure that has been hanging over their heads since the ‘70s.

“I have been an advocate for Meadow for 30 years,” Kami Walker, the secretary at Meadow Bridge Elementary School, said. “I had two sons that I raised and of course they have already moved on and have grandchildren, but I have loved this area for years and for me, this is Christmas.”

According to the high school’s principal Stacy White, from here, design and then construction will begin on the new high school part first and then the students will move in, and the old will be torn down.

Then, the new elementary side will be constructed and those students will move in. Not only will this keep students from having to travel an hour to go to school but it will give them a fresh update from a building that’s almost 100 years old.

“With the new building, new technology, our students are going to be able to keep up with everyone else and that’s very exciting,” White said.

White went on to say that a building is only as good at the people inside of it and the people that have come before which means today was a win-win for Meadow Bridge.

Meadow Bridge PK-12 will be a regional school which means it will serve mostly Fayette County but also Raleigh, Greenbrier and Summers.