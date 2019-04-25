Meadow Bridge Man In Jail On Multiple Charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Meadow Bridge man is in jail on multiple charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a theft complaint on Meadow Bridge Road yesterday evening by the 911 Center. The complainant alleged that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen some items. Laying by the vehicle was a piece of mail belonging to a potential suspect. While the Deputy was on scene, the owner of the piece of dropped mail drove by. The Deputy stopped this vehicle and found the victim’s belongings in the truck. Also located in the vehicle was a quantity of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, Larry Cales of Meadow Bridge, was arrested for the felony offenses of Grand Larceny and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. Cales was also charged with Possession of Narcotics and Driving While License Revoked. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.W. Pierson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge