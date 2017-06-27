Meadow Bridge Man Faces Multiple Charges

Advertisement



MEADOW BRIDGE–A Meadow Bridge man has been arrested on multiple charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest:

At approximately 2:00 pm on Monday, June 26, 2017 Corporal Rachel Stephens and Deputies Michael Sifers and Amanda Keenan of the Danese Detachment of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence of Christopher White, just outside of Meadow Bridge, to serve arrest warrants on him. Christopher White, also known as “C.J.” White, age 25, of Meadow Bridge was arrested and charged with two counts of Receiving and Transferring Stolen Property, 1 count of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and 1 count of Driving with an Expired License. The stolen property charges and the weapons charge stemmed from an incident a few weeks previously in which Corporal Stephens had recovered two stolen ATVs and a loaded handgun from the White Farm property. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $7,500.00 bond.

While serving these arrest warrants, the Deputies observed a red Chevrolet Blazer with an altered VIN plate. They then obtained a search warrant for the White Farm property. Although the search of this property is still ongoing at this time, Deputies have already recovered a camper which was reported stolen a few weeks previously as well as another stolen vehicle concealed on the property.

“Recovering stolen property from the White Farm is nothing extraordinary,” said Sheriff Fridley. “Pretty much every time law enforcement goes there to execute a warrant we find one or more items of stolen property concealed somewhere on the farm property.”

This incident remains under investigation by Corporal Rachel Stephens and Deputies Michael Sifers and Amanda Keenan of the Danese Detachment of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

