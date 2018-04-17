McManus Trail events rescheduled to Saturday, April 21

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Due to snow that occurred on April 7, severalactivities initially planned for the Opening Day for Trails celebration in Beckley were postponed until this Saturday, April 21. The City of Beckley and WVU Tech’s Biology Club will host events such as color runs/walks, doggie dash and a youth bike safety rodeo on the McManus Trail during Saturday morning.

City of Beckley representatives along with Boy Scouts and students will offer a free youth bike safety rodeo between 10 am and 11 am in a lot near the Prince Street intersection. Bike helmets courtesy of Stephen P. New Law Office will be available while supplies last. Children can bring their own bike or use one of Active SWV’s bikes during the bike rodeo. The Youth Museum will bring a special guest Clifford the Big Red Dog™ to the event. The Bike/Walk Beckley committee will be conducting surveys about trail usage at the same time offering free McDonald’s coffee coupons to those who complete the survey.

WVU Tech’s Biology Club has planned three events during the morning to tie-in with the trail day. A 3k timed color run will happen at 8 am, followed by a non-timed color fun run/walk at 9 am, and then, a benefit doggie dash walk to benefit for the Humane Society at 10:30 am. Walking with pets is optional for the benefit – pets must be leashed and friendly with other dogs. The section of the trail used for the color run/walk events will begin near the Prince Street intersection and go toward the Mabscott end of the trail and return back to the 3rd Avenue area. The doggie dash will start at the Prince Street shelter and go to Kanawha Street and return. The fee to enter the timed color race is $25; for the fun run/walk, the pre-registered fee is $15 for students & $20 for adults, and the day of race fee is $25; children 5 and under are free). Entry donations for the Humane Society benefit walk may be $10 or the equivalent amount of dog food, cat food or cat litter. Free parking is available at the 3rdAvenue lot and the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. For more information, contact WVU Tech representative at fccarr@mix.wvu.edu.

“The Beckley Bike/Walk Committee aims to make the community more bicycle/pedestrian-friendly and invites residents to get involved,” says Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events. “We are excited about this event and we look forward to several trail enhancements that are planned along the McManus Trail this year such as a bike repair station, banners/signage and painted games. Many new trails have been developed near the YMCA Paul Cline Soccer Complex as well.” For more information about the events, check out the Beckley Events Facebook page or call 304-256-1776. ###

