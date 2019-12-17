McKivitz Earns All-America Honor

WOAY – West Virginia senior offensive lineman Colton McKivitz was named a Third Team All-American Monday by the Associated Press.
McKivitz, a native of Jacobsburg, Ohio, is the 106th Mountaineer to receive All-America football honors. He was the only WVU player named to the All-Big 12 First Team earlier this month. McKivitz was the conference’s co-Offensive Lineman of the Year along with Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey.
McKivitz started all 12 games in 2019 for the Mountaineers, finishing his career with 47 starts – tied for third-most in program history. He has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, Alabama.