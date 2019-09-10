McDowell County woman arrested for arson and attempted murder

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County woman is facing a long list of charges; including, arson and attempted murder.

According to McDowell County Deputies, On September 9, 2019, at around 6 pm, they responded to a domestic incident in the Mile Branch area, near Iaeger. When they arrived they observed a domestic dispute involving a large sword and the residence fully engulfed in flames.

The undisclosed victim was transported via helicopter to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment. A Lisa Louise Turpin of Avondale was arrested and charged with arson 2nd-degree, arson 3rd-degree, attempted murder, malicious wounding and was arraigned before magistrate steve cox and a bond of $25,000 cash-only bond was set.

Lisa Turpin is also being accused of trying to set the neighbors Porch on fire.

The Sheriffs Office was assisted by Iaeger and Bradshaw Fire Departments, Jan-Care ambulance, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office.