McDowell County woman arrested after throwing living puppies in a creek

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County woman is in jail after throwing living puppies into a creek.

On January 14, 2020, deputies responded to Anawalt, WV to an animal cruelty complaint. Upon investigation Deputy’s found that Crystal Copley, had thrown living puppies into the creek.

Deputy D. T. Martin signed warrants for felony animal cruelty and arrested Crystal Copley on January 16, 2020. Crystal Copley was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $10,000 was set.

She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the southwestern regional jail.