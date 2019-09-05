Mcdowell County Volunteer Fire Department Suspended

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A local fire department is suspended until further notice.

On Wednesday, the Coalwood-Caretta Volunteer Fire Department posted a message to Facebook saying it will be suspending its services to the community.

The post went on to said one of the most valuables pieces of equipment to the department is the air pack. The department’s air packs need to be inspected immediately in order to continue servicing the community.

In the meantime, Welch and War fire departments will continue with coverage until the inspections are complete.