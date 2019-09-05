Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Mcdowell County Volunteer Fire Department Suspended
Local NewsTop Stories

Mcdowell County Volunteer Fire Department Suspended

Terell BaileyBy Sep 04, 2019, 23:55 pm

32
0

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A local fire department is suspended until further notice.

On Wednesday, the Coalwood-Caretta Volunteer Fire Department posted a message to Facebook saying it will be suspending its services to the community.

The post went on to said one of the most valuables pieces of equipment to the department is the air pack. The department’s air packs need to be inspected immediately in order to continue servicing the community.

In the meantime, Welch and War fire departments will continue with coverage until the inspections are complete.

Once the suspension of service is lifted we’ll be sure to post an update.

Previous PostConcord Football Eager to Begin 2019 Season
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X