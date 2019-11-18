Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured McDowell County Sheriff’s Department receives three new trucks
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

McDowell County Sheriff’s Department receives three new trucks

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 18, 2019, 16:05 pm

1
0

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office just added three new F-150 trucks to their fleet.

The McDowell E.D.A. Board recently voted to purchase these vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office and the County Commissioners voted to approve the purchase.  Sheriff West says Chief James “Boomer” Muncy was instrumental in getting these new vehicles, presenting our request to the E.D.A. and giving them the total price and package for them.

The new trucks are needed for the terrain and off roads, that are in McDowell County.

Pictured with Sheriff West and  Molena Roberts, Director of the E.D.A.and Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr.

Also pictured are Sheriff West and Chief Deputy Muncy with Commissioners Michael Brooks, Cecil Patterson, and Cody Estep.

Sheriff West and Chief Deputy Muncy with Commissioners Michael Brooks, Cecil Patterson, and Cody Estep.

Sheriff West and  Molena Roberts, Director of the E.D.A.and Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X