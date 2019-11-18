McDowell County Sheriff’s Department receives three new trucks

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office just added three new F-150 trucks to their fleet.

The McDowell E.D.A. Board recently voted to purchase these vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office and the County Commissioners voted to approve the purchase. Sheriff West says Chief James “Boomer” Muncy was instrumental in getting these new vehicles, presenting our request to the E.D.A. and giving them the total price and package for them.

The new trucks are needed for the terrain and off roads, that are in McDowell County.

Pictured with Sheriff West and Molena Roberts, Director of the E.D.A.and Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr.

Also pictured are Sheriff West and Chief Deputy Muncy with Commissioners Michael Brooks, Cecil Patterson, and Cody Estep.