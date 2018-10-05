FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
McDowell County Sheriff Visits The White House
By Daniella HankeyOct 05, 2018, 04:37 am
34
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One local police department is seeking to change the outcome of the opioid crisis in the community took matters to the White House.
Sheriff Martin West of McDowell County took part in this discussion joined by a group from California.
Both groups were made up of five community leaders who spent three days on Capitol hill, speaking with Kelly Ann Conway, Sen Manchin, and Sen Capito.
McDowell County is the first per capita in overdose rates in the state of West Virginia and is the only county that does not have a rehabilitation facility to treat opioid addictions.
“The reason to travel to the White House was to get our voices heard, let then feel our passion and emotions that we were experiencing in our jobs. I felt that we accomplished that at the White House. They gave us plenty of time and I was totally impressed, I felt that we got a good result uh got three pages of some laws that passed,” said Sheriff Martin West with McDowell County Sheriff’s Department.
Three bills concerning the opioid crisis were passed and there has been a list of legislation sent by Senator Joe Manchin to combat the opioid epidemic.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-