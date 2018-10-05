McDowell County Sheriff Visits The White House

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One local police department is seeking to change the outcome of the opioid crisis in the community took matters to the White House.

Sheriff Martin West of McDowell County took part in this discussion joined by a group from California.

Both groups were made up of five community leaders who spent three days on Capitol hill, speaking with Kelly Ann Conway, Sen Manchin, and Sen Capito.

McDowell County is the first per capita in overdose rates in the state of West Virginia and is the only county that does not have a rehabilitation facility to treat opioid addictions.

“The reason to travel to the White House was to get our voices heard, let then feel our passion and emotions that we were experiencing in our jobs. I felt that we accomplished that at the White House. They gave us plenty of time and I was totally impressed, I felt that we got a good result uh got three pages of some laws that passed,” said Sheriff Martin West with McDowell County Sheriff’s Department.

Three bills concerning the opioid crisis were passed and there has been a list of legislation sent by Senator Joe Manchin to combat the opioid epidemic.