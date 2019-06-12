McDowell County Restaurant To Offer Free Meals For Kids This Summer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – South Central and Bennady’s Restaurant will provide meals to McDowell County children this Summer.

South Central Educational Development, Inc announces their sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. Lunch services are open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate.

Meals will be served in McDowell County, at Bennady’s Restaurant, 33550 Coal Heritage Road, Northfork, WV. 24868.

This program will begin June 17th, until August 9th, 2019, providing Lunch from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months.

Remember, Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation! For more information about the Bennady’s Cares Summer Food Program, please call Bennady’s at 681-239-2009 or South Central Educational Development at 304-325-6105.