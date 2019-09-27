McDowell County residents running out of water due to drought

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Some residents in McDowell County are running out of water due to dry weather.

The McDowell County 911 Center released the following information: “Attention to residents of McDowell County that live in the Bradshaw, Coon Branch, Oozley Branch and Raysal areas that are without water due to the dry conditions. The Town of Bradshaw has a water hose hooked up outside City Hall for anyone to get water. You must provide your own containers and transportation to the site. You will not be charged for the water, but please sign the provided sheet with the number of gallons of you received.”