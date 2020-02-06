McDowell County placed on a state of emergency due to flooding

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Due to high water levels McDowell County was placed on a state of emergency.

The McDowell County offices of emergency services have issued a local state of emergency for Mcdowell County due to treacherous conditions caused by flooding across the entire county.

“There is a large number of roads in this county right now that is impassable. We have asked people that are not in an emergency situation please refrain from traveling,” said 911 & Office Emergency Service Director for McDowell County Teresha BanDyke.

911 Officials are urging residents to stay home and avoid traveling on any roads.