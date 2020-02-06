McDowell County opens Emergency Operation Center due to flooding

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – McDowell County has opened its Emergency Operation Center due to flooding being reported across the county.

911 officials tell WOAY that over 2 inches of rain have fallen across the county, which has caused high water on roads, creeks to overflow, and trees down. Opening the Emergency Operation Center allows for more resources to assist with the influx in calls and for rescues, due to possible entrapments.

No reports have come in yet of entrapments but opening the EOC gives the county additional resources if they need them.