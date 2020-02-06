MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mcdowell County opened its Emergency Operation Center due to high water and flooding across the county. The center provides more resources to assists with the influx of calls and rescues. Residents say this is a flood that they haven’t since in almost two decades.

“Get to higher ground, turn around and don’t drown. Don’t drive through water that is covering the roads and watch your streams and rivers to make sure that if they are coming up close you have a way to get somewhere else,” said 911 & Office Emergency Service Director for Mcdowell County Teresha BanDyke.

According to 911 officials, there have been over 2 inches of rain that fell across the county, causing high water on the roads, creeks to overflow and trees to fall down.

“The phone calls that we’ve been receiving is basically that the water is on the roads, the roads are unpassable. Roads are blocked and water is getting inside of houses,” said BanDyke.