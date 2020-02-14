McDowell County offering flood debris assistance to residents

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County Commission and the Office of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the WV National Guard will provide flood debris assistance to citizens impacted by the recent flooding.

The target areas at this time include Thorpe, Anawalt, Skygusty, Coalwood, Squire, Newhall, Berwind, Vallscreek, Hartwell, Amonate, River Road, English, Bartley, Atwell, Raysal, Bradshaw, and Jolo.

Anyone with flood debris is asked to have it placed on the shoulder of the road in front of your residence, to be collected by members of the National Guard. This is for flood debris only, household trash and other items will not be picked up. The deadline to set the debris out will be the evening of Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Debris pickup will begin on the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Once the National Guard units have been through an affected area, they will not double back to collect any additional debris.

If you are elderly or physically incapable of removing flood debris from your residence, please contact the McDowell County Office of Emergency Services for assistance.

Please contact the MCOES by Monday afternoon, you may reach the MCOES at 304-436-6900 or 304-436-4106.