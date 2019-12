MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A coal mine in McDowell County is shut down for now.

Bluestone Resources released the following statement to WOAY: “Unfortunately, due to poor market conditions impacting mining operations across the country, Bluestone was forced to temporarily idle mine 57. However, we are hopeful that we will be able to bring these workers back in the near future if conditions improve.”

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this story.