McDowell County Man Pleads Guilty To 51 Counts Of Child Porn Engaging In Sexually Explicit Conduct

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 01, 2018, 18:20 pm

DAVY, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison for over fifty counts of child porn.

Scotty Hicks, 25, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, to 51 counts of possession of material of depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and exhibiting material of child porn.

He was sentenced to prison for 2-12 years.

Once Hicks is out of prison he will be on supervised release for 10 years and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Hicks was trading images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct with another man from Florida through KIK.

