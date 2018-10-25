Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
McDowell County Man Is In Jail For Shoving A Woman Against The Wall, Throws Coffee On Her

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2018, 09:41 am

MOHAWK, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is in jail for domestic battery and domestic assault.

According to criminal complaint, Nicholas Sloane, allegedly shoved a woman against the wall at her home.  In a separate incident, Sloane threw coffee on her at the home.    The victim further stated that she is afraid of Sloane because the defendant told her that if she calls the law on him, she would pay for it and regret it.

Sloane is charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.  He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail under a 1,000 dollar bond.

