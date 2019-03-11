Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
McDowell County Man Dies In Car Crash
McDowell County Man Dies In Car Crash

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 11, 2019, 14:33 pm

VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Ward is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred March 8, 2019 at 3:27 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile south of White Oak Road.

A 2005 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on Route 83 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a southbound 1996 Chevrolet Blazer. The driver of the Toyota, Rageus A. Charles, 49, of Wolford, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Blazer, James R. Mullins, 61, of Paynesville, W.Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Charles was charged with DUID (Code of Virginia 18.2-266). The crash remains under investigation.

Please note the correction from my original email – the driver of the Toyota survived the crash.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

