McDowell County Man Dies In Car Crash

VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Virginia State Police Trooper J.R. Ward is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred March 8, 2019 at 3:27 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile south of White Oak Road.

A 2005 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on Route 83 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a southbound 1996 Chevrolet Blazer. The driver of the Toyota, Rageus A. Charles, 49, of Wolford, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Blazer, James R. Mullins, 61, of Paynesville, W.Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Charles was charged with DUID (Code of Virginia 18.2-266). The crash remains under investigation.

Please note the correction from my original email – the driver of the Toyota survived the crash.