McDowell County man charged with DUI resulting in death

IAEGER, WV (BLUEFIELD DAILY TELEGRAPH) — A McDowell County man has been charged with DUI resulting in death in connection with a fatal accident in McDowell County that claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman.

The crash was reported April 21 on U.S. Route 52 near the intersection with Route 1 in Iaeger, according to an earlier report by Trooper J.C. Woods of the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment. According to the initial report, a Ford SUV was traveling north on Route 52 when it encountered a Chevrolet Sedan that was traveling south.

The driver of the Ford SUV, identified as Richard Edwards, 40 of Panther, was not injured, and his two minor children whom were also in his vehicle received minor injuries, according to Welch Detachment Commander Sgt. R.A. Daniel.

