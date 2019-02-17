McDowell County man behind bars after police find methamphetamine in home, packaged with intent to sell

JOLO, WV (WOAY)- A man is behind bars after police find methamphetamine in his house.

Jason Dwayne Rowe, 28 was arrested Saturday after police conducted a search warrant and found the drugs, packaged in a manner to sell.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

“On 02-16-2019 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office along with the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and members of the Southern regional Drug and violent crime task force conducted a search warrant in the Jolo area of McDowell County (near Bradshaw). Upon executing the search warrant deputies found evidence of a quantity of substance believed to be methamphetamine, packaged in such a manner as to sell as well as suboxone. The Homeowner a Jason Dwayne Rowe W/M DOB: 07-25-1990 of Jolo, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (methamphetamine), Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance (suboxone) and maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance. He has not been arraigned before a magistrate as of this email and He was remained back into the Holding unit awaiting arraignment.”