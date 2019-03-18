Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
McDowell County Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 18, 2019, 10:30 am

PANTHER, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is in jail after deputies found methamphetamines and nerve pills.

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Deputy Preston Mullins with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop located in the Bull Creek area of Panther, West Virginia.  Upon further investigation, during the stop, the deputy found a quantity of methamphetamine which is a schedule II controlled substance, clonazepam which is a schedule IV controlled substance all packaged for delivery.  The deputy arrested the passenger who had it in his possession a Casey Dakota Vernatter, 27,  and charged him with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II and schedule IV controlled substance.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell, and a bond of $60,000.00 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding uUnitawaiting transport to the McDowell County Holding Unit.

