McDowell County Man Arrested On Drug Charges

A McDowell County man is in jail after deputies found methamphetamines and nerve pills.

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Deputy Preston Mullins with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop located in the Bull Creek area of Panther, West Virginia. Upon further investigation, during the stop, the deputy found a quantity of methamphetamine which is a schedule II controlled substance, clonazepam which is a schedule IV controlled substance all packaged for delivery. The deputy arrested the passenger who had it in his possession a Casey Dakota Vernatter, 27, and charged him with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II and schedule IV controlled substance.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell, and a bond of $60,000.00 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding uUnitawaiting transport to the McDowell County Holding Unit.