Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News McDowell County man arrested on drug charges
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

McDowell County man arrested on drug charges

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 26, 2019, 13:02 pm

37
0

BRADSHAW, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is in jail after deputies find drugs.

Deputy R. L. Morgan with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Bradshaw area of McDowell County.

Upon investigation Deputy R. L. Morgan found a quantity of Methamphetamine packaged for delivery along with items used to sell meth, scales and calculator and xanaxs a Schedule II controlled substance.

Deputy Morgan arrested Derrick Lee Matney of Caretta and charged him with possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance and Possession with intent to sell Xanaxs, a schedule IV controlled substance.

Derrick Matney was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $40,000.00 was set.

He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the South Western Regional Jail.

Previous PostMcDowell County man arrested after deputies find drugs
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X