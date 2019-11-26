McDowell County man arrested on drug charges

BRADSHAW, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is in jail after deputies find drugs.

Deputy R. L. Morgan with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Bradshaw area of McDowell County.

Upon investigation Deputy R. L. Morgan found a quantity of Methamphetamine packaged for delivery along with items used to sell meth, scales and calculator and xanaxs a Schedule II controlled substance.

Deputy Morgan arrested Derrick Lee Matney of Caretta and charged him with possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance and Possession with intent to sell Xanaxs, a schedule IV controlled substance.

Derrick Matney was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $40,000.00 was set.

He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the South Western Regional Jail.