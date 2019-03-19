Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
McDowell County Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 19, 2019, 17:28 pm

PANTHER, WV (WOAY) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop in the Panther area of McDowell County. Upon investigation during the stop Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Cody Jacob Bailey of Panther.

Deputies discovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine packaged for delivery in the driver’s possession.  Cody Bailey was transported to the sheriff’s office for processing and was charged with Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $60,000 was set. He was remanded back into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

