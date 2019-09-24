McDowell County man arrested for stealing money orders from a post office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly trying to cash a stolen money order, breaking into a post office, and setting a fire.

According to court documents, McDowell County Deputies were dispatched to the Northfork Post Office for a complaint of someone trying to cash a stolen money order. Jacob Farmer tried to have his father cash a stolen money order. After further investigating, Farmer allegedly had broken into Maybeury Post Office causing damage to the door and stole three money orders, along with some other items that belonged to the United States Postal Service. Farmer also allegedly set a fire next to the Frontier Phone Company building in Maybeury.

Farmer is currently charged with fourth-degree arson, breaking and entering, petit larceny, destruction of property. He is being held in Southwestern Regional Jail under a 21,000 dollar bond.