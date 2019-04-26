McDowell County Man Arrested For Selling Meth

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – McDowell County deputies arrest a man for selling methamphetamine.

On April 25, at around 2pm, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints via 911 and anonymous calls that an individual in the English area of McDowell County was selling Methamphetamine.

Upon arrival Deputies found the suspect matching the description and name and upon searching him found a quantity of Methamphetamine packaged for sale. Deputies arrested him and he was Charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

The suspect a Reginald Kenneth Lambright Jr a Black Male DOB: 04-22-1974 from the Bishop WV area of McDowell County.

Mr. Lambright was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $50,000 was set.

He was remanded into the McDowell county holding unit awaiting transport to the southwestern regional jail.