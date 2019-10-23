McDowell County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two children

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting two young children.

According to court documents, a child told authorities she had been sexually assaulted by Logan Martin. During the investigation, it was discovered that two children has been sexually assaulted by Martin. One of the children told police that she was raped by Martin at his home around three years ago. Martin allegedly pushed the child on the bed and raped her. The other child told police she had been raped by Martin two to three years ago.

Martin is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is in Southwestern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar, cash-only bond.