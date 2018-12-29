UPDATE: McDowell County Man Arrested For Abuse At Welch Community Hospital

UPDATE: WELCH, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail and charged with several counts of abuse of incapacitated adults.

On Monday, December 17, 2018, Senior Trooper Tupper received a report of possible abuse and neglect of long-term care patients at the Golden Harvest Nursing Home located within the Welch Community Hospital. Senior Trooper Tupper was advised an employee identified as Adam Wheeler, a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant), had been suspended pending an investigation of suspected physical abuse. The investigation revealed possible abuse and neglect of long-term care residents.

On December 28th, 2018, Senior Trooper J.A. Tupper arrested Adam Wheeler on three (3) counts of Abuse and Neglect of Incapacitated Adults causing bodily injury, one (1) count of Abuse and Neglect of Incapacitated Adults causing severe bodily injury, and four (4) counts of crimes against the elderly. This investigation is still ongoing. The ages of the victims range from 52 years of age to 92.

———————

Original Story: December 19, 2018, at 5 pm:

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is investigating alleged patient abuse by an employee at Welch Community Hospital.

The West Virginia State Police was notified of the complaint Tuesday and is investigating, along with DHHR’s Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC).

Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), no further comments or information will be provided until the investigation is complete.