McDowell County Man Arrested For A Large Quantity Of Marijuana

HAVACO, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after officials found a large quantity of marijuana packaged for delivery.

On 07-09-2018, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted a search warrant in the Havaco area near Welch WV. Upon conducting the Search Warrant Police found a large Quantity of Marijuana packaged for delivery.

Warrants were issued for Deshawn Montrell Headen a Black Male from Welch DOB: 06-16-1993. He was arrested on 07-16-2018 and charged with Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance schedule I and arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $10,000 was set.

Deshawn Headen was able to make bond and is awaiting trial.