MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – McDowell County man arrested on drug charges.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office along with Iaeger Police Department arrested Harvey Haywood Jr. from Iaeger WV on the following charges, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone) and Maintaining a dwelling for selling a controlled substance.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and was placed on a $20,000 bond.

He is currently out awaiting trial.