McDowell County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile relative to get her pregnant

CUCUMBER, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile relative for around 3 1/2 years.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, a forensic interview was conducted with a juvenile who stated that Everette Whitt had been raping her. The victim stated that the sexual assault occurred ten or more times during January 2016 and October 2019. The victim said it occurred at her grandmother’s home in Cucumber of McDowell County.

The victim says that Everette told her that the reason he does these things to her, is so she can get pregnant.

Everette Whit is charged with 10 counts of sexual assault in the 2nd degree and incest. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar, cash-only bond.