Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News McDowell County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile relative to get her pregnant
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

McDowell County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile relative to get her pregnant

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 13, 2019, 16:16 pm

98
0

CUCUMBER, WV (WOAY) – A McDowell County man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile relative for around 3 1/2 years.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, a forensic interview was conducted with a juvenile who stated that Everette Whitt had been raping her. The victim stated that the sexual assault occurred ten or more times during January 2016 and October 2019. The victim said it occurred at her grandmother’s home in Cucumber of McDowell County.

The victim says that Everette told her that the reason he does these things to her, is so she can get pregnant.

Everette Whit is charged with 10 counts of sexual assault in the 2nd degree and incest. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar, cash-only bond.

Previous PostHumane Society of Raleigh County gives tips for taking care of outdoor pets in the winter
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X